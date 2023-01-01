Trolls Band Together director calls NSYNC reunion 'a gift to the film'

Trolls Band Together director Walt Dohrn has described NSYNC's reunion song as "a gift to the film".

In the third Trolls animated movie, Justin Timberlake's character Branch reunites with his estranged brothers and BroZone bandmates and they later perform the '90s-inspired track Better Place.

In a case of life imitating art, Timberlake reunited with his NSYNC bandmates JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick to record the song, marking their first new music after more than 20 years.

During an interview with Cover Media, Dohrn explained that NSYNC's involvement in the movie happened organically after they came up with the film's concept.

"In the beginning, we wanted to play with '90s sound and play with boy bands, and family bands as well, so we got into it with Justin early on, saying, 'We want to explore this,' (to) see if he felt comfortable in going back there - and he did, he had such a playful spirit and brought so much authenticity, obviously, to this boy band we wanted to create," he explained.

"As we were working on the film and working with him and improvising and talking about his experience, I think it got him thinking about those old days. He came up with the idea, like, 'What if I brought the guys back together for the movie?' We were so excited. It just was a gift to the film and it just worked out so lovely and it feels really organic to the Trolls universe."

While the NSYNC stars appear on the single version of Better Place, the BroZone characters are voiced by Daveed Diggs, Eric André, Troye Sivan and Kid Cudi in the film.

In addition to voicing Branch, Timberlake also co-wrote and co-produced the original music in the film.

Trolls Band Together will be released in U.K. cinemas on Friday 20 October.