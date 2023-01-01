Lupita Nyong'o announces split from boyfriend Selema Masekela

Lupita Nyong'o has announced her split from TV host boyfriend Selema Masekela.

The 12 Years A Slave actor, 40, confirmed the news via a cryptic Instagram post on Thursday, stating she and Selema, 52, had gone their separate ways almost a year after they began dating.

"At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust," the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star shared to her 10.9 million followers.

"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, 'Whatever, my life is better this way.'"

The Oscar winner continued, "But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."

Lupita went on to explain that she hoped by sharing her experience, it "might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak".

She concluded the lengthy post with the hashtag: "#Breakup."

Lupita and Selema had confirmed their relationship in December 2022.