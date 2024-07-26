Deadpool 3 delayed from May 2024

'Deadpool 3' is reportedly being delayed.

The latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series was slated for release in May 2024.

However, according to Deadline, the film - which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman - is unlikely to make the May 3 release date as it was only halfway finished when production was halted in July due to the Screen Actors Guild walkout.

Since 'Captain America: Brave New World' is further along, it's been suggested that the film could move back to its original May 3 release date to fill the 'Deadpool' gap.

The film is currently scheduled for July 26, 2024.

Director Shawn Levy recently cast doubt on them being finished in time to make the release date.

He told The Wrap: "I wish I knew. I don't even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3.

"Certainly, the actors' strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year."

Meanwhile, the filmmaker has refused to reveal if the rumour that Taylor Swift has a cameo in the flick is true.

Appearing on 'The Jess Cagle Show', he said: “I love the proliferation of casting rumors on the Internet because I never have to say what’s real and what’s fantasy, so I’m just gonna go with the very cliché ‘no comment’ on all things casting in Deadpool 3.”