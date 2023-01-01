Kim Kardashian was 'scared' to tell Kanye West she had hired male nanny

Kim Kardashian was "scared of (her) mind" to tell her ex-husband Kanye West that she had employed a male nanny.

In Thursday's episode The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder revealed that she hired a male nanny to spend time with her seven-year-old son Saint.

"It's really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot," Kim admitted. "My parents weren't strict at all and sometimes because I'm really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner who would tap me out and take over and handle it but, you know, it can't happen like that."

The television personality shares four children with Kanye: North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four. The pair married in May 2014 and finalised their divorce in November 2022.

"I do think that my household and even our family is very female-dominated. I recently hired a manny," Kim continued in the episode. "I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that."

Despite her fear, the Stronger rapper took the news well.

"When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself. They played two-on-two with Saint and him," she recalled. "He's been so nice to him, like, 'Hey, if you're going to help raise my son' - because he handed him the ball really easily or something - he's like, 'Don't do that, have him get it himself. It's some of the rules I would want.' And I was like, 'Oh my God, okay.'"

Kanye is now believed to be married to Australian architect Bianca Censori.