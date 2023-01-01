'The release date was really tough': Justin Simien feels Barbenheimer overshadowed Haunted Mansion

Justin Simien is frustrated that 'Haunted Mansion' was released in the shadow of 'Barbenheimer'.

The 40-year-old filmmaker helmed the Disney picture that came out just a week after the two blockbusters and thinks the scheduling contributed to the picture's disappointing box office performance.

Justin told The Wrap: "I think the release date was really tough – I saw 'Barbie' coming from miles away. I was disappointed by some aspects of our release, but I was not really surprised."

He continued: "There's a lot of folks in the industry that just kept saying, 'I don't know' and 'That'll probably not be as big as it sounds like.' And I was like, '(Barbie) is going to be huge'.

"What 'Oppenheimer' did so well – the marketing for 'Oppenheimer' embraced the fact that 'Barbie' was coming with this gigantic, cultural juggernaut. I don't know that our campaign necessarily embraced or acknowledged that we were essentially coming out in the shadow of what was clearly such a box office phenomenon."

The SAG-AFTRA strike also started shortly before the movie was released, meaning that cast members including Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield were unable to promote the project.

Simien said: "There was a lot of stuff going on with the strike... a lot of stuff that had nothing to do with the movie that I think really got in the way, and that was frustrating to see because I came up in publicity.

"If you had asked me and sat down with me... I would have seen some of these things coming. I'll put it that way."

Simien also claimed that audiences felt a Halloween release would have been more appropriate than a summer launch.

The 'Dear White People' helmer said: "I certainly have heard the feeling from a lot of folks, and I can't say I disagree. This is a much better time (in October) to receive a movie like this."