Nicole Kidman is 'willing to fail' on film projects

Nicole Kidman has declared she is "willing to fail" on risky film projects.

During a discussion at Sydney's inaugural SXSW festival on Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress spoke of the importance of taking risks on emerging talent or directors whose careers have stalled.

The 56-year-old cited her collaboration with director Karyn Kusama on the 2018 film Destroyer as an example.

"She was over 46 and she was like, 'I'm stuck. No one will take a risk on me now and I'm sort of done,'" Kidman said. "I'm like, 'No you're not, I'll go bat for you,' and we went into the gutters of LA and we made a very low-budget film, and she's now had massive success."

According to MailOnline, the Australian actress described herself to the audience as someone who will "literally just jump into things" and is "willing to fail", before stressing the importance of second chances.

"I've been in that position where people have gone, 'Oh, you've had some failures, you're over,' and it's like really? You're telling me that, no way. Give me another chance," she stated. "So the idea of giving people chances and letting them keep trying because you have to be able to fail."

Since the release of Destroyer, Kusama has directed episodes of Yellowjackets, Dead Ringers, The Outsider and The Consultant.

During the discussion, Kidman also announced her new project The Last Anniversary, a TV adaptation of Liane Moriarty's book of the same name.

Described by the star as an "Australian project with Australian accents", the mini-series will be produced by Kidman's Blossom Films, the company she co-founded with Per Saari. Production will begin next month.