Kim Kardashian dismissed from jury duty

Kim Kardashian was dismissed from jury duty on Thursday after spending the week in court.

The reality star spent the week at the Van Nuys Courthouse in Los Angeles as a potential juror in a case in which two men have been charged with murder in a gang-related crime.

Before she could be questioned about her suitability for jury duty, Kim was dismissed after the lawyers had agreed on 12 jurors and four alternates.

According to a producer for TMZ who was present at the courthouse on Thursday, Kim, 42, was treated like any other juror and even joined the other jurors in the courthouse hallway for snack breaks.

However, her security guard sat beside her throughout her time as a prospective juror and she was filmed for her family's reality show outside the courthouse.

Although Kim is best known for starring in The Kardashians and her many business ventures, including Skims, she is also an aspiring lawyer.

Kim passed the baby bar, an exam that first-year law students attending unaccredited schools must pass, in 2021 and is now studying to take the full bar exam.

Over the past few years, the entrepreneur has been working on prison reform and has even been involved in releasing multiple people from prison.