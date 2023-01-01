Erin Foster claims Chad Michael Murray cheated on her with Sophia Bush

Erin Foster has accused Chad Michael Murray of cheating on her with his One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush.

The TV personality made the allegation during a discussion about dating stories with her sister Sara Foster on their podcast, The World's First Podcast.

Erin noted that the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi recently posted a feature on celebrities most people didn't know dated and she appeared on it with the One Tree Hill actor.

"You've actually dated like a lot of celebs," Sara said to Erin, who replied "thank you" before adding, "In (the DeuxMoi post), it said, 'And he apparently cheated on her with Sophia Bush.'"

She continued, "I mean, yeah. He definitely did cheat on me with her, in like, a pretty egregious way. While we were living together. Pretty cool."

The Barely Famous star dated Chad between 2001 and 2002. He officially began a relationship with Sophia in 2003 and they got engaged in 2004. They tied the knot in April 2005 and separated five months later - but had to continue working together on One Tree Hill.

Erin, who is now married to businessman Simon Tikhman, joked on the podcast, "I've moved on. I'm over it now. I mean, just barely. Just barely over it."

Chad has been married to actress Sarah Roemer, the mother of his three children, since 2015.

He has yet to publicly respond to Erin's claim.