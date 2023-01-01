Christopher Nolan praises Taylor Swift's release strategy for The Eras Tour film

Christopher Nolan has praised Taylor Swift for releasing The Eras Tour concert film without the help of a studio.

During a recent discussion at the City University of New York, the Oppenheimer filmmaker praised the Shake It Off singer for sidestepping major studios and streamers and striking up an unconventional distribution deal directly with AMC Theatres, the world's largest cinema chain.

"Taylor Swift is about to show the studios, because her concert film is not being distributed by the studios, it's being distributed by a theater owner, AMC, and it's going to make an enormous amount of money," Nolan said days before its release on 13 October. "And this is the thing, (theatrical exhibition is) a format and a way of seeing things and sharing stories, or sharing experiences, that's incredibly valuable. And if (the studios) don't want it, somebody else will. So that's just the truth of it."

According to Variety, Swift's unusual deal allows her to take home around 57% of ticket sales, with AMC receiving a small distribution fee.

On its opening weekend, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour grossed $123.5 million (£102 million) worldwide, the biggest debut for a concert film. Those takings make it the second-highest-grossing October opening in history and the seven-biggest opening weekend of the year.

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old pop star thanked her fans for embracing her concert film.

"What a truly mind blowing thing you've turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into," she wrote on Instagram. "I've been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we're known for (angel emoji)."

Prior to The Eras Tour, Swift had only released her documentaries and concert movies via the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and Apple Music.