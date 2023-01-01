Priyanka Chopra reveals motherhood can be 'overwhelming'

Priyanka Chopra has revealed motherhood can be “extremely overwhelming”.

The Love Again actress raises 21-month-old daughter Malti Marie with her husband Nick Jonas.

In a new interview with People, Priyanka admitted she's scared of messing up when it comes to parenting.

“I think when you put them to bed, it’s extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make,” she said.

Priyanka also shared that she relies on reassurance from loved ones to combat her insecurities.

“It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s extremely scary,” Priyanka explained. “But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family.”

While the 41-year-old star has experienced doubts, she’s confident her daughter is happy.

“I look at (my daughter’s) smile, and I’m like, ‘Okay, okay. I’m doing good so far,'” Priyanka said.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti via surrogate in January 2022.

Malti spent over 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after she was delivered more than 12 weeks before her due date.

The Hollywood star added that being a mother has made her a “tad more sensitive and fragile”, feelings she hadn’t expected to experience.