Danny Masterson agrees to give estranged wife Bijou Phillips full custody of daughter

Danny Masterson has agreed to give his estranged wife Bijou Phillips full custody of their daughter.

The That ‘70s Show actor is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for rape.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ revealed Masterson has given Phillips legal and physical custody of their nine-year-old daughter Fianna.

Masterson has also requested visitation rights, which will have to be supervised by prison staff if granted.

Phillips stood by Masterson during his court case and provided a character statement for the judge to consider before he handed down the sentence.

She filed for divorce shortly after Masterson was sent to prison in September for raping two women in the early 2000s.

As the Raising Hope actress confirmed her intention to end the marriage, she paid tribute to her estranged husband’s devotion to Fianna.

“This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family,” Phillip’s attorney Peter A. Lauzon told TMZ at the time. “Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Masterson and Phillips got married in 2011 after dating for seven years.