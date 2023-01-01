Lupita Nyong’o thanks supportive fans following love split

Lupita Nyong’o has thanked fans for their "kindness" following her split from Selema Masekela.

The Black Panther actress took to social media and praised followers for their unwavering support following the break-up.

“Thank you for all the kindness I have received from sharing my heartbreak news,” Lupita wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday. “The words of encouragement mean more to me than I anticipated. They are a balm.”

Lupita confirmed earlier this week that she and her boyfriend Selema had parted ways almost a year after they first began dating.

The 40-year-old star shared a cryptic post updating fans on her relationship status, and revealed she was in a “season of heartbreak”.

In Lupita’s latest post, the 12 Years A Slave actress revealed she felt reassured knowing she isn’t the only one nursing a broken heart.

“And it feels comforting to have a little corner online for the romantically heartbroken to gather,” she added.

Lupita said many people had shared “songs, poems, books, quotes” to help her through the split from the TV host.

She ended the post by sharing a quote from filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

“We lift you up with love and sisterhood. Your miracles are all around you. Let us count them in confidence and in faith. xo,” Lupita posted as she signed off.