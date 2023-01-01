Mandy Moore celebrates son's first birthday

Mandy Moore has celebrated her son Ozzie's first birthday with her family.

The A Walk To Remember actress, 39, shared a carousel of birthday photos to Instagram on Saturday - featuring Ozzie, his older brother Augustus, two, and dad Taylor Goldsmith, 38.

"Turns out 1 is NOT the loneliest number when you have family like this to help you celebrate your birthday!" Mandy captioned the photos. "Surprise, surprise - Ozzie LOVED @danielle_keene's delicious (and adorable) chocolate and vanilla cake."

The Candy singer signed off the sweet post with: "Happy Bday, Ozzie!!"

On Friday, Mandy shared another post of adorable photos honouring her baby, calling him "the happiest, smiliest guy who NEVER complains except to let us know if his food isn't available fast enough".

The star announced the arrival of her second child with husband Taylor, Oscar 'Ozzie' Bennett Goldsmith, on 21 October 2022.

Mandy and Taylor started dating in 2015 and announced their engagement in September 2017. The couple married in 2018.

They welcomed their first child - August - on 20 February 2021.