Ryan Reynolds and Mandy Moore slam SAG-AFTRA Halloween costume ban

Ryan Reynolds and Mandy Moore have criticised SAG-AFTRA's Halloween costume ban.

The Hollywood actors' guild recently released guidelines which encouraged members to refrain from dressing up as characters from struck films and shows amid the strike this Halloween.

"Is this a joke?" Mandy responded to the guidelines in an Instagram Story. "Come on @sagaftra. This is what's important?"

The This Is Us star continued, "We're asking you to negotiate in good faith on our behalf. So many folks across every aspect of this industry have been sacrificing mightily for months. Get back to the table and get a fair deal so everyone can get back to work. Please and thank you."

The Deadpool star also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the new guidelines.

"Look forward to screaming 'scab' at my 8 year old all night," the father of four joked. "She's not in the union but she needs to learn."

Former SAG-AFTRA president Melissa Gilbert also slammed the union's decision.

"THIS is what you guys come up with? Literally no one cares what anyone wears for Halloween," Melissa wrote in an Instagram Story. "I mean, do you really think this kind of infantile stuff is going to end the strike? We look like a joke."

She added, "Please tell me you're going to make this rule go away... and go negotiate! For the love of God, people are suffering mightily and this is what you have to say... c'mon.

"This is the kind of silly bulls**t that keeps us on strike... Let's enact a policy that makes us look petty and incompetent at the same time."

Members of the SAG-AFTRA union have been on strike since July. SAG-AFTRA will resume negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the studios, on Tuesday.