Drew Barrymore has been secretly dating mystery man for three years

Drew Barrymore has revealed that she is dating a mystery man.

In a preview for Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host revealed to guest Gwyneth Paltrow that she has been "sort of" dating someone "in and around the last three years".

Drew disclosed that the pair met on the dating app Raya and she recently invited him to a wedding.

She recalled, "I invited him to a wedding next weekend, and he said, 'Wow, after three and a half years you are going to invite me to a wedding?"

Drew indicated that Taylor Swift's public relationship with Travis Kelce inspired her to disclose her own.

"I just want to say, for me personally, I have been single for seven years (and) seeing her on that first date out there in the box with his family, I had a big Oprah a-ha moment," Drew said in the preview, referring to Taylor's appearance at Travis's NFL game in September. "There was something so normal about it, and obviously Taylor Swift is everything but normal, but I'm a female, I'm going to go out on a date with a male, I'm not going to overthink this, I am not going to be the dark horse and be secretive and weird about it."

Drew added, "This was evidence of not being affected by what other people think... it was so calm, confident and normal that it just made me think I should do this too."

The actress split from art consultant Will Kopelman in 2016 after four years of marriage. The former couple share daughters Frankie, nine, and Olive, 11.