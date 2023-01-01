'Less is more': Matthew Vaughn urges superhero studios not to exhaust fans

Matthew Vaughn has implored Marvel to focus on quality over quantity.

The 'Kick-Ass' director fears that "superhero fatigue" is having an impact on movies in the genre and urged the major studios not to bore audiences with so many projects.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Matthew said: "I think at least DC is under; I think James Gunn and (Peter Safran) they've got a good chance of popping, and hopefully, (Kevin) Feige will go back to less is more and make less films and concentrate on making them great."

The 52-year-old director was shocked that 'The Flash' – a film that he "really enjoyed" – bombed at the box office earlier this year and wonders if it was due to audience exasperation.

Matthew explained: "What really freaked me out was that I really enjoyed 'The Flash'. I thought it was a really good film, right? And it died at the box office, right? And I'm like, Wait, hold on, this is a good movie. What happened?

"And I don't know whether that was superhero fatigue; you've just seen it done. So even now that we've made it well, there was some really, really complicated, hard, and quite special, unique filmmaking in that film. Which I don’t think (Andy) Muschietti got enough credit for what they pulled off."

Vaughn, whose other directorial credits include 'X-Men: First Class' and 'Kingsman: The Secret Service', also bemoaned the fact that superhero films rely too heavily on CGI.

He said: "You're not with the characters. Apart from 'Guardians', I still think Groot and the raccoon are f****** pieces of genius, that I feel so much for them. So I'll be intrigued."