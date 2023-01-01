Olivia Culpo wants to get pregnant straight after wedding

Olivia Culpo wants to start trying for a baby immediately after her upcoming wedding.

In a recent TikTok video, the model revealed that she plans to stop using contraception as soon as she marries fiancé Christian McCaffrey.

"I feel like the day after my wedding, I'm just gonna rip out my IUD (intrauterine device) and start trying immediately," Olivia said. "For a while, I thought I was gonna be a bachelorette, but here we are now."

Telling her fans to "pray for your future husbands", Olivia explained, "That's what worked for me. I got down on my hands and knees and I said, 'God, please, show me a better way.'"

The Miss Universe winner claimed that she "wrote down so many specific things" to manifest her relationship, including a man who was close to his mother.

The 31-year-old explained that it took them "a long time" to decide on a location for their wedding but they eventually settled on a venue in her home state of Rhode Island.

"I have to say, there is a lot of pride from our little state," she gushed. "This is the smallest state in the country, for those of you who are maybe from the country and don't know that. It's the best state in the entire world and... I'm getting married here!"

Olivia began dating the American football star in June 2019 and he proposed in April this year.