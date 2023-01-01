Martha Stewart doesn't 'think about age'

Martha Stewart has confessed she doesn't "think about age".

Attending a recent red carpet event in New York, the 81-year-old TV host and businesswoman was asked by a Page Six reporter about dressing her age.

"Dressing for whose age?" she replied. "I don't think about age. I think people are more and more and more (fabulous) than they've ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them."

The Martha Stewart Podcast host then went on to explain she has dressed the same way "since I was 17".

"If you look at my pictures on my Instagram, I look pretty much the same," the writer told the publication.

Earlier this year, Martha became the oldest person in history to feature on the cover of Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue.

"I don't think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic," Martha reflected at the time. "Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that's what's important and not your age."

Other stars who have landed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers in 2023 include Megan Fox, 37, Kim Petras, 31, and Brooks Nader, 26.