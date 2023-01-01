Mike Caussin 'seeing someone' following Jana Kramer split

Mike Caussin is dating a mystery person following his split from Jana Kramer.

During a Tuesday appearance on his ex-wife's podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer, the sports star was asked whether he had a new romance in his life.

"Yeah, I am seeing someone right now," he replied, to which Jana asked, "Wait a minute, what happened?"

He coyly stated, "Things change, things evolve," to which the singer said, "OK... news."

The interview marked the first time that Mike and Jana had appeared together on-air since separating in 2021.

The One Tree Hill star announced their split via Instagram, writing, "It's time. As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality... I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

Mike and Jana married in 2015 and share two children: seven-year-old daughter Jolie and four-year-old son Jace. She filed for divorce in April 2021 and it was finalised later that year.

Jana has since moved on with Scottish soccer star-turned-coach Allan Russell. They announced their engagement in May and revealed they were expecting their first child together the following month.