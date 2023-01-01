Katharine McPhee and David Foster have different approaches to parenting their son.

While speaking to Us Weekly for an interview, the singer discussed how she and her husband were raising their two-year-old Rennie.

"We both have strong boundaries, we just have different ways of approaching the boundaries," Katharine told the outlet. "I would say I'm more like that newer generation of gentle parenting and sort of explaining and having a bit more patience in like, you know, just a new way than what I think the older generation was taught to parent."

Noting that both parents want their son to be "nice", "polite", and "not an a**hole", the Smash star continued, "When I have a different approach, (I) get him to be more like my approach... without like wanting to take away from how he wants to parent."

The couple married in 2019 and welcomed Rennie in February 2021. David is also father to five adult daughters from previous relationships.

"The important thing is that we both - we don't put up with any BS," Katharine continued in the interview. "We want him to be nice, polite, obedient, have his own voice and all that, you know, just a good kid."

The 39-year-old also revealed that getting Rennie into new clothes can be like an "aerobics class".

"It's so funny, literally changing a fricking two-year-old is the hardest thing," she explained. "I mean, he's never liked having his clothes changed or whatever. So sometimes it turns into a game, sometimes it turns into a struggle, but honestly, just who knew changing clothes would be so difficult?"