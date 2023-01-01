Britney Spears slams Ryan Seacrest for questioning her parenting during interview

Britney Spears has called out Ryan Seacrest for questioning her parenting during a 2007 interview.

In her new memoir, The Woman in Me, the pop singer recalled appearing for a live radio interview with Ryan in 2007 to promote her album Blackout.

"The only press I did for Blackout was a live radio interview with Ryan Seacrest when it came out in October 2007," Britney wrote in the excerpt. "In the interview which was supposed to be about the record, Ryan Seacrest asked me questions like 'How do you respond to those who criticize you as a mom' and 'Do you feel like you're doing everything you can for your kids?' and 'How often will you see them?'"

The singer shares two children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - 18-year-old Sean Preston and 17-year-old Jayden James. She lost custody of the kids to Kevin in October 2007, the same month she released Blackout.

"It felt like that was the only thing people wanted to talk about: whether or not I was a fit mother. Not about how I'd made such a strong album while holding two babies on my hips and being pursued by dozens of dangerous men all day every day," she wrote.

Addressing the custody battle, the 41-year-old added, "My management team quit. A bodyguard went to court with (lawyer) Gloria Allred by his side as a witness in the custody case. He said I was doing drugs; he wasn't cross-examined... But that part didn't make headlines."

The Woman in Me was released on Tuesday.