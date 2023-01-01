Martin Scorsese addresses Quentin Tarantino's retirement plan

Martin Scorsese has discussed Quentin Tarantino's plan to retire.

While speaking to The Associated Press, the Killers of the Flower Moon director was asked to comment on the Kill Bill filmmaker's plan to retire from making movies following the release of his tenth feature.

Scorsese noted that their process is different because Tarantino writes all of his own movies whereas he often directs from other people's screenplays.

"He's a writer. It's a different thing," Scorsese said. "I come up with stories. I get attracted to stories through other people. All different means, different ways. And so I think it's a different process... I respect writers and I wish I could. I wish I could just be in a room and create these novels, not films, novels."

Tarantino previously announced that his upcoming tenth flick, titled The Movie Critic, would be his last. Meanwhile, Scorsese released his new movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, at 80 years old and has no plans to slow down any time soon.

"I'm curious about everything still," he explained. "That's one of the things. If I'm curious about something I think I'll find a way. If I hold out and hold up, I'll find a way to try to make something of it on film, but I have to be curious about the subject. My curiosity is still there."

He added, "I couldn't speak for Quentin Tarantino or others who are able to create this work in their world."