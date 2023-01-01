Daniel Radcliffe makes documentary about paralysed stunt double

Daniel Radcliffe has produced a documentary about his Harry Potter stunt double David Holmes.

The actor has executive produced a documentary about the stuntman who broke his neck on the set of 2010's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

David, who is now 42 years old, was left paralysed from the chest down in 2009 after a stunt rehearsal resulted in him accidentally being launched into a wall during a flying scene, causing life-changing injuries.

The HBO Original documentary, David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, has been created to shine a light on the accident and to showcase what David has achieved since.

According to a press release for the film, David became the "greatest source of strength and inspiration" for Daniel, 34, as well as other members of the stunt team.

The documentary, directed by British filmmaker Dan Hartley, is set to feature "candid personal footage shot over the last decade, behind-the-scenes material from Holmes' stunt work, scenes of his current life, and intimate interviews with David, Daniel Radcliffe, friends, family, and former crew".

David, a former gymnast from Essex, took to Instagram on Wednesday after HBO executives announced the documentary.

"Finally, the day has come," he captioned a photo of himself and Daniel. "I can now share with you all the secret project and four years' hard work that has gone into creating this film: THE BOY WHO LIVED."

He added, "Being a stuntman was my calling in life, and doubling Harry was the best job in the world."

Daniel previously helped David launch his podcast, Cunning Stunts, in 2020.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived is set to premiere on HBO on 15 November.