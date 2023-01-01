Jean-Claude Van Damme 'ashamed' of his acting in Friends episode

Jean-Claude Van Damme has admitted that he is "ashamed" of his acting in his Friends episode.

During a new interview with the New York Post, the Belgian-born action film star recalled his brief appearance in an episode of the beloved American sitcom.

"My acting is so bad. I look so like a ham. Like, 'Hey, girls.' (...) It's like, I'm ashamed of myself," the 63-year-old confessed. "So then I was on the set, and those girls, they go and they kiss me and they kiss me on the lips. I didn't know what to do, how to do ... It was strange. They were very nice."

Jean-Claude appeared in the 1996 episode titled The One After the Super Bowl: Part 2, in which he played himself. During the episode, Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) fight over the actor as they both have a crush on him.

"I didn't know much about the show. So when I go to the show, I see those two beautiful girls and they say this is the hottest show right now in the world. So I was very glad," Jean-Claude remembered. "And my agent said, 'You have to do an episode with them. So you're going to play this guy.'"

According to the outlet, the Bloodsport star then reenacted his stance from the episode.

"Oh, but this was (how I looked) against the wall," he quipped. "So I was like this on Friends. 'Hey, girls. What's up?'"

Jean-Claude then noted that although his experience on the show was awkward, it was a "good memory".

"They were very open because they did the show every day. So for them, I enter into a place where everything is working like a very well-trained mechanic engine," he explained. "It was amazing."