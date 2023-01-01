NEWS Matthew McConaughey launches Tequila brand Newsdesk Share with :





Matthew McConaughey and his wife have launched a Tequila brand.



The Interstellar star and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, introduced their latest venture, Pantalones Organic Tequila, on Wednesday.



The Hollywood couple have declared that the drink is a "super premium organic Tequila" and noted that they are determined to inject a dose of excitement into the Tequila industry.



"No. The world doesn't need another celebrity Tequila. But goodness gracious the Tequila industry sure could use a shot of fun. And that's exactly what Pantalones is: Really good, really clean fun," the duo stated on their company's website. "Pantalones is Spanish for pants, and also Spanish slang for guts. Pantalones Tequila is all about having the guts to make that next move, to have fun and not take things too seriously."



The pair took to Instagram to share a humourous video announcing the launch of their new business.



"When did tequila stop being tequila?" Matthew playfully asked in the video, which featured the couple showcasing the drinks and hilariously riding through an agave field on motorcycles with no trousers on.



"Right? Where's the fun," Camila added.



The actor and the Brazilian model captioned the clip, "the best thing we've made with our pants on."



To kickstart their Tequila line, the pair have released three distinct varieties: Blanco at $44.99 (£37), Reposado at $49.99 (£41), and Añejo at $54.99 (£45).