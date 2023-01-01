Gael García Bernal honoured at Día de Muertos celebration

Gael García Bernal is set to receive the inaugural Life and Legacy Award at Día de Muertos.

According to a release obtained by Deadline, the organisers behind the third annual Día de Muertos celebration - held on 1 November at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles - have created the Premio Vida y Legado (Life and Legacy Award) for this year’s event.

The Cassandro star is set to receive the award.

Carlos Eric Lopez - who hosts the yearly dinner - told the outlet in a statement, “I’m honoured to present the inaugural Día de Muertos Award to Gael García Bernal, a true cinematic icon whose brilliant work as both a producer and actor has brought Latino stories to life and given them a space in mainstream culture.”

Día de Muertos celebrates the Latino and Mexican tradition of honouring family members who have passed. The Life and Legacy Award would be bestowed in future years to members of the community who have preserved Latino stories.

Organisers also announced the inaugural Abuelita Award, recognising grandmothers with influence. This year’s Abuelita Award has been allotted to Carlos’s own grandmother, Lola Joann V. Cisneros.