Doctor Who 60th anniversary special dates confirmed

The return date for Doctor Who has been confirmed.

The BBC announced on Wednesday that the first special would hit BBC One screens on Saturday 25 November, with the second and third specials following on Saturday 2 December and Saturday 9 December.

The anniversary specials are set to feature the return of show alumni David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

David, 52, previously starred as the Tenth Doctor in the BBC sci-fi drama, however this time around he has been cast as the Fourteenth Doctor.

The specials would also see the return of villain The Toymaker, played by Neil Patrick Harris, a character who last appeared in the series back in 1966.

The first of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials - part of the Doctor Who: Unleashed series - would be called The Star Beast. The second and third specials would be titled Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle.

It is expected the episodes would then be followed up with a Christmas special starring Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period, before his first full season arrives next year.