Wanda Sykes announces 2024 stand-up comedy tour

Wanda Sykes has announced her first major comedy tour in six years.

Titled Please & Thank You, the tour would see the comedian perform 29 dates across the United States - kicking off in Concord, New Hampshire on 1 March 2024 and wrapping up in Kansas City on 15 June.

The 59 year old would also hit the stage in Tarrytown, Providence, Norfolk, Washington DC, Chicago, San Francisco and others.

Wanda hasn't toured since the COVID-19 pandemic began, reports Variety, however she did appear sporadically in clubs and venues post-2020 to hone material for her most recent Netflix special - titled I'm an Entertainer - which premiered in May.

The special - which was nominated for a 2023 Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special - focused on controversial topics of the pandemic era such as the 6 January insurrection, trans rights, and the murder of Black Americans George Floyd and Elijah McClain.