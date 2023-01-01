Erika Jayne has 'moved past' Tom Girardi marriage

Erika Jayne has called out her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars for discussing her estranged husband Tom Girardi.

The reality star told Us Weekly that her co-stars treat her divorce as an ongoing topic of conversation when she would rather move on.

"I've moved past the last three years, but I don't know if others will let me move past," she lamented. "I still have legal things that are tying up, and they will take time because that's the legal process. But I want to move on.

"Every time someone asks me about Tom Girardi or something like this, you realise you're cutting open a healing wound and you're stabbing around in it, and that hurts."

Erika also slammed interviewers for bringing up the divorce.

"I don't care who you are," she said. "If every time you sit down, someone says, 'So, tell us about this,' or, 'Look at this, what were you thinking?' Isn't it obvious what I was thinking at that time?"

She added, "That's what I dislike."

Tom and Erika married in 2000, and Erika filed for divorce in November 2020.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, she insisted that the divorce proceedings were the "last thing" on her mind.

"In the order of all of the problems I'm facing, it's probably the absolute last thing," she said at the time. "I just don't think about it. The day I filed for divorce and we were legally separated, that was it for me."

Tom, a lawyer, was disbarred in 2022 following allegations that he embezzled millions of dollars from his clients. He was indicted on fraud charges in February.