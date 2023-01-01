Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'doing the best job' they can as co-parents

Kylie Jenner has opened up about co-parenting with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

During an interview with WSJ. Magazine, The Kardashians star was asked how co-parenting her two children with the rapper was going.

"It's going..." Kylie responded. "I think we're doing the best job that we can do."

Kylie shares five-year-old Stormi and 20-month-old Aire with the Sicko Mode rapper. The pair began their on-and-off relationship in 2017 and called it quits in late 2022.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie explained why she decided to change her son's name from Wolf to Aire nearly two months after he was born.

"That was the hardest thing that I've ever done in my life. I'm still like, 'Did I make the right decision?'" the television personality said, admitting she felt pressure to give him a name.

"The postpartum hit, and the hormones, and I couldn't even make a decision or think straight," she told the outlet. "It just destroyed me. I could not name him."

She added, "I was like, 'I feel like a failure. I don't have a name for my son.' So it took me a while. The longer I waited, the harder it was to name him."

The reality star, who is now dating Timothée Chalamet, also shared the lessons she's learnt from raising her first child.

"My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I've had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty," Kylie gushed. "I'm teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she's just perfect exactly how she is."