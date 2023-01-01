Sheryl Lee Ralph joins The Fabulous Four wedding comedy

Sheryl Lee Ralph has joined the cast of The Fabulous Four.

The Abbott Elementary star has been cast in the upcoming destination wedding comedy film alongside previously announced leads Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally, and Bette Midler and fellow new additions Timothy V. Murphy and Bruce Greenwood.

After the casting news broke, Murphy posted a screenshot of the announcement to Instagram, writing, "Great to be working with such a talented cast."

According to Deadline, Ralph has replaced Sissy Spacek, who dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Developed by writer-director Jocelyn Moorhouse, The Fabulous Four will follow three lifelong friends, played by Sarandon, Mullally, and Ralph, as they travel to Key West, Florida to serve as bridesmaids for their college friend Marilyn, portrayed by Midler.

According to the logline, "sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there are enough sparks, drinks, and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected".

Production on the film has reportedly begun in Georgia. The producers were granted an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA allowing them to shoot amid the ongoing actors' strike.

The Fabulous Four is expected to be released in 2024.