Kris Jenner admits cheating on Robert Kardashian is her 'life's biggest regret'

Kris Jenner has admitted that cheating on her then-husband Robert Kardashian is her "biggest regret" in life.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 67-year-old encouraged her daughter Khloé Kardashian to consider reconciling with Tristan Thompson, the father of her children True and Tatum, despite him cheating on her multiple times.

Khloé then asked Kris about her "mindset" when she cheated on Robert Sr. in 1989.

"I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don't really understand the consequences of your actions," Kris said of her affair with soccer player Todd Waterman.

The 39-year-old pushed for more clarity, asking, "But what was my dad not doing that made you want to look elsewhere?"

Kris replied, "I don't know because he was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else. And I made a huge mistake. That's like my life's biggest regret."

The affair wrecked Kris and Robert's marriage and they divorced in 1991. The exes, who share four children, remained "best friends" until the lawyer died in 2003.

In a confessional, Kris added, "I did have regrets. I thought, 'Wow, what was I thinking?' So I just want Khloé to be really careful when she makes these decisions and she has to let somebody go."

The momager admitted that she is "not proud" of her behaviour but she believes "everything happens for a reason".

"I do really live my life by thinking God has a plan, and without that whole thing happening, there never would have been Kendall and Kylie," she stated, referring to her children with her second husband Caitlyn Jenner.

Elsewhere in the episode, Khloé stated that she was "not attracted" to Tristan or interested in taking him back. However, she wouldn't rule out doing so in the future.