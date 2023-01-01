Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates 45th anniversary of Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis commemorated the 45th anniversary of her debut movie Halloween on Wednesday.

The Oscar-winning actress kickstarted her acting career with her debut as Laurie Strode in John Carpenter's 1978 slasher film.

Reflecting on the shoot, she wrote on Instagram, "45 years ago today, a 17 day shoot, no budget horror film, Halloween, set in Haddonfield, Illinois, where a young babysitter, Laurie Strode, met the man who would terrorize her and her community was released. It was written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill and was directed and scored by @johncarpenterofficial and a motley crew of young, independent filmmakers, who slammed together for an intense three weeks in 1978."

Curtis then addressed the lasting legacy of the Halloween franchise, which consists of 13 films. She reprised her role as Laurie on several occasions, including the 2018 revival Halloween and its sequels Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends.

"Little did any of us know that 45 years later we would be retelling and retelling that same, simple story of good versus evil, and that it would give birth to a feminist icon, the final girl," she continued. "This movie and Laurie Strode, gave me my career that I continue to get to have because of her."

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star signed off her post, "Happy Halloween, everyone."

Curtis, 64, confirmed in late 2022 that Halloween Ends was her last appearance as the iconic horror survivor.