James Middleton and his wife welcome first child

James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet have welcomed their first child.

The younger brother to Catherine, Princess of Wales and his wife Alizee have welcomed the newest member of their family.

The new parents were spotted in Notting Hill on Tuesday while on a walk with their newborn, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

James, an entrepreneur, and Alizee, a French financial analyst, have not yet shared any details about their new baby, including the name and gender.

The businessman announced via Instagram that he and his wife were expecting their first child in early July.

"We couldn't be more excited," he captioned two photos of Alizee with her baby bump, before joking about their dog, "Well Mable might be."

"It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family," James continued, referring to the loss of one of their dogs, Ella.

James, 36, took to Instagram again in September to celebrate his and Alizee's wedding anniversary. The post featured a photo of him and a pregnant Alizee and was captioned, "Two years married and I couldn't be more in love with you and still, the best is yet to come...."

James and Alizee, 32, tied the knot in September 2021 after dating for three years.

The new baby is the cousin of Catherine and Prince William's three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - and Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' three kids, Arthur, Grace and Rose.