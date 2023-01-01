Shia LaBeouf 'feels lucky' to work after abuse allegations

Shia LaBeouf has opened up about his career after being accused of abuse.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for an interview published on Wednesday, the Transformers star, 37, expressed gratitude for the acting roles he’d received after ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs accused him of assault.

“I’m lucky to really be able to act,” Shia told the outlet. “If you spend all your time reading about the way the Internet views you, you forget about any love that exists in the world.”

The actor met the musician in 2019 while filming Honey Boy, and the pair reportedly began dating soon after. The relationship lasted a year, before Twigs filed a 2020 lawsuit accusing her then-ex of sexual battery, emotional distress, and physical and verbal abuse.

“If you have an obsessive myopic alcoholic mind, it’s really easy to write these narratives where you just give up. I got a fault-finding mind, and my outlook already swings negative, so if my life is swinging a little bit negatively, it’s really hard to stay afloat,” Shia continued in his interview. “For both work and mental health reasons, it’s cool to be here. But also, it’s surprising because I didn’t think that I had a squad.”

Shia has denied his ex’s allegations, and the case has been set for trial in 2024. Ahead of the trial, Shia was cast in David Mamet’s play Henry Johnson.

“Like our program says, you wake up one day and turn around to find that you’ve got 50 people that f**king ride for you in your life that you didn’t have before. This is the fruit of that,” he said. “I can’t talk too much about it, but that’s what it is.”