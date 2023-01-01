The Who's Tommy musical will return to Broadway in 2024

The Who's landmark rock opera Tommy is set to return to Broadway for a new run in 2024.

The Tony Award-winning musical originally opened on Broadway in 1993, based on the band's 1969 album and directed by Des McAnuff.

The Who's co-founder Pete Townshend, 78, is set to reunite with Des, now-71, to reimagine the production for New York's Nederlander Theatre - with previews starting on 8 March before a full opening on 28 March.

"In 1969, when I originally wrote TOMMY with The Who, nobody had ever written popular music songs about trauma, nobody talked about bullying, domestic sexual abuse was a subject that was virtually censored," Pete stated in a press release.

He continued, "Then, in 1993, working with Des on the staged theatre piece, we broke the established rules for a musical show. Now, the current generation is breaking all of those rules again - and what Des has achieved with this incredible new production honours them and their courage and audacity."

The musician said he "can't wait" to see how the new show "connects with younger Broadway audiences" while also promising that long-time fans would be "blown away".

The original Broadway production opened on 22 April, 1993 at the St James Theatre.

Following 899 shows and five Tony Award wins, the musical closed in June 1995.