Jorgie Porter details 'really scary' attempted burglary of her home

Jorgie Porter has revealed a "really scary" attempted break in at her home.

The Hollyoaks actress, 35, was recently holidaying in Spain with her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski and baby son Forest, reports The Mirror. Upon returning to the UK, the star discovered criminals had targeted her family home.

"I'm really upset and really scared and angry that our house was almost robbed last night. People tried to get in," Jorgie shared in an Instagram Story on Thursday.

"They came over the gate. Obviously it's been planned because all the cables have been cut. The WiFi has been cut in the area. Our alarm was taken off the wall."

The I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! alum labelled the planned attack as "sick" before giving props to local authorities.

"I want to say thank you to the police for turning up really quickly last night - and how many there were," she said. "It actually made us feel a little bit safe."

Wrapping up her confessional post, the soap actress said she hoped the criminals "get what's coming to them".

Jorgir and Ollie announced their engagement in December 2021. The couple welcomed their baby son Forest in November 2022.