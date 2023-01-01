John Mulaney and Pete Davidson postpone shows following Lewiston shootings

Pete Davidson and John Mulaney have postponed two comedy shows scheduled in the US state of Maine following the recent shootings in Lewiston.

In a Thursday Instagram Story, John, 41, said he was "devastated" by the recent events.

"Shows scheduled for this weekend in Maine on Saturday, 10/28 and Sunday, 10/29 have been postponed," he wrote to fans. "We are thinking of you all."

A gunman opened fire at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others.

A manhunt has been underway since Thursday for the suspect, who authorities have identified as 40-year-old Robert Card.

John and Pete, 29, kicked off their tour earlier this month in Illinois.

The duo are set to perform their two shows on Friday night in Providence, Rhode Island, but will be rescheduling Saturday's set in Portland, Maine, and Sunday's set in Bangor for later dates.