Tara Reid has experienced 'a lot of bullying' over her appearance

Tara Reid has suffered from "a lot of bullying" about her appearance over the years.

While speaking to Extra for an interview published on Thursday, the American Pie star reflected on receiving unwanted comments online regarding her size.

"I would definitely say I've been through a lot of bullying in my life," she shared. "It's usually about my body... that I'm too skinny."

Tara then shut down speculation that she must have an eating disorder.

"It's been going on for years, but there's no eating disorder," the television personality insisted. "I eat all the time - that's not a problem for me."

She joked that she could attribute her size to "getting a little older and fragile" and added, "That's what happens to older ladies."

Elsewhere in the interview, the 47-year-old explained why she "had to" leave the reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

"They hired me three days before the show. So, I was not physically ready for it," she stated. "The backpack was so heavy on me. I had no chance. It didn't work so well."

She added, "They had a 350-pound football player and then you have little me wearing the same size backpack... I would do it again if I could start training right now!"