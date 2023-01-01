Suzanne Somers' cause of death revealed

Suzanne Somers' official cause of death has been revealed.

According to a death certificate obtained by The Blast, the former Three's Company star died on 15 October, the day before her 77th birthday, in Palm Springs, California from breast cancer that had metastasized to the brain.

The certificate noted that a biopsy had been conducted to confirm the cause, but no autopsy had been performed.

The document also listed contributing factors including hypertension, or high blood pressure, and hydrocephalus, a neurological disorder of the brain that involves a buildup of fluid.

Suzanne was diagnosed with breast cancer while in her 50s, after battling skin cancer in her 30s. She also struggled with "severe hyperplasia" in her uterus.

"One of the things we talked about was that we knew that this day was coming," the actress's husband Alan Hamel told Page Six after her death. "We thought it was going to be me (first) because I am 10 years older than her.

"It was a conundrum. I said, 'If I pass, then you'll be alone. I can't imagine you being alone, there is no solution.'"

Somers was buried at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City, California three days after her death.