Patrick Dempsey 'heartbroken' after mass shooting in his hometown

Patrick Dempsey is "heartbroken" over the mass shooting in his hometown of Lewiston, Maine.

The Grey's Anatomy alum took to Instagram on Thursday to speak out about the mass shooting in his hometown of Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday. The gunman took the lives of 18 people and left 13 injured.

"I am shocked, and deeply saddened by last night's tragedy in my hometown, Lewiston, Maine," the 57-year-old actor wrote in the post. "Maine's great strength is its sense of community, and now we are being asked to come together to support everyone that has been devastated by this senseless act."

Patrick concluded, "My family and I are heartbroken for their victims, their families, and the community,"

The mass shooting took place at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley as well as Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant.

The shooter has not yet been caught, however, officials are looking for a 40-year-old army reservist named Robert Card. Residents have been told to shelter as the manhunt continues.

Not only was the actor-turned-racing driver born in Lewiston, but he also founded the Dempsey Center, a facility that provides support for people affected by cancer, in the city.