Hocus Pocus 3 screenwriter interested in expanding Hannah Waddingham's character

Screenwriter Jen D'Angelo has teased her interest in expanding Hannah Waddingham's character in Hocus Pocus 3.

The Ted Lasso actress made a brief appearance in the flashback prologue of the 2022 sequel as the Mother Witch, who gifts the spell book to the young Sanderson sisters, who are portrayed by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in the present day.

D'Angelo, who wrote the second film, indicated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she would like the Mother Witch to have a bigger presence in the third movie, which she is currently working on.

"We're still in the story phase, we're still working on it. We've been working on some ideas, and it's been fun to dive back into that world and we have so many directions in which to go and so many new characters to explore," she said. "We've only scratched the surface of Hannah Waddingham's Mother Witch."

D'Angelo confirmed that the character is the same "mother" the Sanderson sisters refer to throughout the 1993 original.

"I believe that she's that mother, that she is the scorpion pie mother, and that they had a much more significant relationship with her than we've yet to see," she stated. "But, maybe we will see."

D'Angelo clarified that the third movie is still in "the early stages" and the team are still "exploring all options" for its storylines.

Hocus Pocus 3 was officially announced in June 2023, with Anne Fletcher returning as director.