Kristen Stewart reveals her first kiss was with Jamie Bell

Kristen Stewart has looked back on her first on-screen kiss with Jamie Bell.

In a game of Clubhouse Quickie during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Twilight actress revealed that she had her first kiss with the Billy Elliot star.

While playing the trivia game, Kristen, 33, revealed that her kiss with Jamie was "on screen".

The talk show host replied, "Really? Your very first kiss was on screen?"

"Yeah, but it's not like we were literally making out," the actress clarified. "It was a bit of a peck, but I was 13 or 14... I was so nervous, I was freaking out."

Andy then noted that Jamie, 37, was "so sweet and so cute".

"He is, yes, safe, for sure," Kristen told the host. "And then the director, he could tell I was just red and f**king non-responsive. And he was like, 'It's just little butterfly kisses.' And I was like, 'That didn't help! Whatever that means, I don't understand it!'"

When asked if she is still friends with her former co-star, Kristen quipped, "I'm in therapy about it... Yes, I love Jamie."

The duo both starred in the 2004 psychological thriller Undertow. Jamie portrayed the lead character Chris while Kristen played Lila.