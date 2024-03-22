Disney delays Snow White release

Disney is delaying the release of 'Snow White'.

The live action adaptation of the classic cartoon - starring Rachel Zegler as the titular character - was due to be released on March 22, 2024 but has now been pushed back almost a year to March 21, 2025.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney’s Bob Iger and other Hollywood CEOs told SAG-AFTRA that the deadline is almost up for deciding which films to postpone next year due to the ongoing actors' strike.

Earlier this year, he accused the actors and writers unions of not being “realistic” with their expectations.

During an appearance on CNBC’s 'Squawk Box', he said: "It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from COVID which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption.

"I understand any labor [union's] desire to work on behalf of its members to get the most compensation and be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver. We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the directors guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business. We wanted to do the same thing with the writers, and we’d like to do the same thing with the actors. There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic. And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive.

"It will have a very, very damaging affect on the whole business, and unfortunately, there’s huge collateral damage in the industry to people who are supportive services, and I could go on and on. It will affect the economy of different regions, even, because of the sheer size of the business. It’s a shame, it is really a shame."