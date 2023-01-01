Selma Blair and Lea Thompson remember late Matthew Perry

Selma Blair and Lea Thompson have paid tribute to the late Matthew Perry.

After the Friends star died on Saturday aged 54 from an apparent drowning, celebrities including the Cruel Intentions actress and Back to the Future star wrote tributes to the late actor.

"My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially," Selma wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of the pair together. "Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me."

She continued, "I'm broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

Matthew was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on Saturday after emergency services responded to a call for a cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. He was declared dead on the scene.

In her tribute, Lea wrote on Instagram, "Over the years I have stood in awe of #mathewperry. Way back, when I worked with him when we were both on must see TV. He was kind, funny and a perfect gentleman. Later my husband @howiedeutch made The Whole 10 Yards with him and Mathew even forgave him for #punking him by coming to our daughters bat mitzvah (sic)."

Lea made a guest appearance on Matthew's show Friends and her husband Howard Deutch later directed him in the 2004 film The Whole Ten Yards.

"He was the best. We are so devastated that he is gone to (sic) soon," she continued. "Howie said 'the loss of such a special and talented man who brought joy, laughter and hope to so many, including myself is heartbreaking.' We send our love to his family in this tragic time."