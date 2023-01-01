Travis Barker slams 'ridiculous' Kim Kardashian romance rumour

Travis Barker has addressed speculation about his past attraction to his wife's sister Kim Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer responded to a rumour that he used to be in love with the SKIMS founder during an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Sunday.

The rumours arose after fans resurfaced passages from his 2016 memoir, in which he discussed his previous attraction to Kim. He recalled "secretly checking out Kim" while she worked as Paris Hilton's closet organiser in 2006.

Travis, who has long insisted that nothing physical happened between him and Kim, denied that his past feelings were the reason for his wife Kourtney Kardashian's feud with her sister.

"It's like, 'Kourtney's fans are worried about Travis. He's a womaniser.' Stop it. I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me," he said.

"That's her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on. You give people a little information and they think they've solved the mystery of 'this is why they're fighting.' It's just so ridiculous."

Travis began dating Kim's sister Kourtney in 2020 and they got married in 2022. Kourtney announced at a Blink-182 concert in June that she and Travis are expecting their first child together.

Kim and Kourtney have been feuding in recent seasons of The Kardashians reality television series, with Kourtney accusing Kim of using her wedding to Travis as a "business opportunity".