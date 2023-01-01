Morgan Freeman reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

Morgan Freeman has weighed in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance.

During a recent appearance on CBS Mornings, the Se7en star was asked to weigh in on the Lover singer and Kansas City Chiefs player's relationship after he confirmed that he was a "big" fan of the American football team.

Co-host Gayle King asked, "So how are you feeling about Taylor and Travis? Is it keeping you up at night? Are you in favour?"

Freeman replied candidly and bluntly, "I don't... think about them... at all."

Agreeing with the sentiment that he only cared about the "touchdowns and wins", the actor praised Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for his skill on the field.

"Yeah, are you winning? Great, OK. Now, it's great to watch (Patrick) run. He's got a rifle for an arm, so that's all good," Freeman said. "So that's what I'm interested in."

Swift made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game on 24 September, sparking romance rumours with Kelce by sitting next to his mother in the stands. She has since appeared at four of Kelce's NFL games and the coverage of her reactions has caused much debate.

It was recently revealed that Kelce has been playing better since Swift started attending his matches.

"When T-Swift is at the game, you are averaging 99 yards," his brother Jason Kelce told him on their podcast last week. "And when you are left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game."