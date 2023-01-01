Friends creators and actors lead tributes to Matthew Perry

The death of Friends star Matthew Perry has prompted an outpouring of grief from the show's creators and actors.

The American-Canadian star, who was best known for playing Chandler Bing on the beloved '90s sitcom, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday after an apparent drowning, his representative confirmed to NBC News.

The 54-year-old's passing prompted many old colleagues to reminisce about his talent and kindness towards them - including Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as executive producer Kevin Bright.

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing," they wrote in a statement. "It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.

"He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us."

They went on to add, "We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment-not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart," before signing off with a nod to the show's titles, stating, "This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

Maggie Wheeler, who played Perry's longtime girlfriend in Friends, Janice, wrote on Instagram: "What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Paget Brewster, who played Chandler's girlfriend Kathy in season four, remembered on X, formerly known as Twitter: "He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after."

Meanwhile, Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mother Nora Bing, added: "I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my 'son' ...The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock."

The other members of the main cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, who appeared alongside throughout its run from 1994 to 2004, held off from publicly commenting in the immediate aftermath of his death.