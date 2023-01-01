Brooklyn Beckham celebrates four years with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has celebrated four years with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet tribute to the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, celebrating their four-year anniversary.

"Dear Nicola, The last 4 years have been the most amazing years of my life x you complete my life," he wrote. "You are my everything and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you xx I love you xx."

The sweet caption accompanied two photos of the pair inside a Japanese train station looking loved up and wearing matching pink and denim outfits.

Nicola, 28, commented on the former model's post, writing, "I love you my forever."

The Bates Motel actress shared a tribute of her own on her Instagram Stories.

"Happy 4 year anniversary my love thank you for the beautiful flowers I love you so much @brooklynpeltzbeckham," she captioned a snap of two bouquets of white and pink flowers.

Brooklyn, the son of soccer star David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, began dating the American actress after reconnecting at a Halloween party in 2019.

They announced their engagement in January 2020 and got married on 9 April 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.