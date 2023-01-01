Christina Ricci 'burst into tears' after learning of the death of Matthew Perry

Christina Ricci has shared that she "burst into tears" after she learned of the death of Matthew Perry.

The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday night to pay tribute to the Friends star who passed away on Saturday from an apparent drowning.

"I burst into tears when I read the news today," Christina began in the post. "I never met Matthew Perry, but I loved him. Friends saved me numerous times during hard and lonely times in my life."

The Addams Family star continued, "I adored his character and wanted to marry Chandler Bing as a teenager. I watched all his movies. He was a genius. I downloaded his book and read the whole thing on my cross country flight today. I'm heartbroken this man suffered so much in life while giving us so much of himself."

In her post, Christina shared an image of Matthew's memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which was released in November last year.

"Read his book. It's another gift he gave us. If you're struggling with addiction issues it might just save your life. May he finally rest in peace," she concluded the caption.

The American-Canadian actor, who was 54 years old, was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on Saturday after emergency services responded to a call for a cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. He was declared dead on the scene.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner to multiple outlets on Sunday, a coroner has "deferred" Matthew's cause of death report. This often means that an autopsy did not determine the cause of death and more investigation is required.